  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,291
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 28412
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen trosoban stan, povrsine 82m2, smjesten na trecem spratu stambene zgrade, u Bloku 6. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i dvije terase. Nalazi se u zgradi novije gradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,347
Residential quarter Stan 95 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$275,799
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$264,063
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,291
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$316,875
Prodaje se prostran stan u j zgradi Vektra, Preko Morače, na izuzetnoj lokaciji. Stan se nalazi na V spratu i ima površinu od 114 m², uz tri terase koje dodatno doprinose udobnosti života. Prostorna i funkcionalna struktura stana uključuje prostranu dnevnu sobu, dvije spavaće sobe, kuhinju, …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,408
Izdaje se luksuzan dvosoban stan – City kvart, zgrada Acton – 1.200 € Izdaje se luksuzno opremljen dvosoban stan u zgradi Acton, u najtraženijem dijelu City kvarta. Stan se nalazi na 2. spratu, površine 69 m², i opremljen je modernim namještajem i kvalitetnim uređajima. Osnovne karakteristik…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Show all Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$598,814
New exclusive residential complex - the Dreams by Dukley is located in the immediate vicinity of Porto Montenegro.   It includes three apartment blocks and a rooftop swimming pool. Each building boasts luxurious apartments and spacious penthouses, designed perfectly with the highest qual…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications