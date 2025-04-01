  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat

Donja Lastva, Montenegro
$404,896
ID: 28750
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • City
    Donja Lastva

About the complex

Prodaje se dvosoban stan u Tivtu, na izuzetnoj lokaciji u Donjoj Lastvi, svega 100 m od obale. Stan je površine 72 m2, nalazi se na drugom spratu novoizgrađenog objekta i ima pogled prema moru. Stan je kompletno opremljen. Posjeduje parking mjesto ispred zgrade.

Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$404,896
