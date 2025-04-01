  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$205,382
;
8
ID: 28238
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

✨ Prodaje se prelijep dvosoban stan u Pobrežju ✨📏 Površina: 59 m² + galerija 10 m² (galerija nije uračunata u kvadraturu)🏢 Sprat: VII🏞 Pogled: Otvoren i miran, pruža osjećaj privatnosti i svjetlosti🏠 Struktura: Funkcionalan raspored prostorija, idealan za porodičan život ili kao investicija Ovaj stan odlikuje moderan enterijer, odlična iskorišćenost prostora i dodatna galerija koja pruža mogućnost za radni prostor, biblioteku ili kutak za odmor. Lokacija je mirna, a u neposrednoj blizini se nalaze svi sadržaji potrebni za udoban život.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Residential quarter One-room apartments in Zabjelo
, Montenegro
from
$352
Residential complex
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$138,453
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$205,382
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$140,833
Na prodaju poslednji stan direktno od investitora! Stan se nalazi na cetvrtom spratu novoizgradjene zgrade na Zabjelu! Uz stan dolazi jedno natkriveno parking mjesto pod rampom! Moguca kupovina preko stambenog kredita!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$179,563
Na prodaju jednosoban, namješten stan od 51 m² u City Kvartu, 5. sprat, južna orijentacija. Svijetao i funkcionalan, sa dnevnim boravkom, spavaćom sobom, kupatilom i terasom. Stan se prodaje kompletno namješten i trenutno je izdat pouzdanom zakupcu po cijeni od 550 € mjesečno (ugovor na godi…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$586,806
📍 Lokacija: Budva, 300m od mora📐 Površina: 120m²🏢 Sprat: 2 (zgrada sa liftom)🛏 Sobe: 2 spavaće sobe – svaka sa sopstvenim kupatilom🚿 Kupatila: 2 + gostinski toalet🛋 Dnevni boravak: prostran, sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom🌅 Terasa: pogled na more i grad🚗 Parking: garažno mjesto uključeno👨‍💼 Recepc…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Realting.com
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications