  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28352
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se moderno opremljen jednosoban stan u novoizgradjenoj zgradi kod Super Volija u City Kvartu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 47m2!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$193,646
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$998
Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Budva, Montenegro
from
$510,825
Residential quarter Stan 103 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,347
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$140,833
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Show all Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$146,701
Na prodaju opremljen jednosoban stan u Budvi!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 45m2 i nalazi se na drugom spratu stambene zgrade!Moguca kupovina putem stambenog kredita!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$179,563
Na prodaju jednosoban, namješten stan od 51 m² u City Kvartu, 5. sprat, južna orijentacija. Svijetao i funkcionalan, sa dnevnim boravkom, spavaćom sobom, kupatilom i terasom. Stan se prodaje kompletno namješten i trenutno je izdat pouzdanom zakupcu po cijeni od 550 € mjesečno (ugovor na godi…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Show all Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$158,982
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
The new multifunctional complex is located in the prestigious Donja Lastva area of Tivat, on flat ground. The distance to the sea and promenade is only 550m, and to Porto-Montenegro it's 1.5km. The complex is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and leisure activ…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications