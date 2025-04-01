  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,174


ID: 28482
ID: 28482
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se trosoban stan površine 107m², smješten na prvom spratu Maksim zgrade, Preko Morače. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, prostrani dnevni boravak, kuhinja sa trpezarijom, tri spavaće sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa. Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih važnih institucija i sadržaja. Idealan za kancelarijski prostor. Mjesečna cijena zakupa: 1.000€.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$352
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$818,298
Residential complex
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$212,825
Residential quarter Stan 27 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Herceg Novi
Igalo, Montenegro
from
$83,326
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$193,646

Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,174
Other complexes
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Bar, Montenegro
from
$79,517
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Area 27–43 m²
3 real estate properties 3
These are comfortable apartments in a 10-storey building, functional underground parking and parking near the house. We offer you convenient layouts of apartments in which it will be comfortable to live with a family or rent out. Many apartments have large loggias and terraces from which you…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
27.0 – 43.0
79,806 – 123,581
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Lustica, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Lustica, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Lustica, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Lustica, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Lustica, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Lustica, Tivat
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$394,333
Prodaje se garsonjera površine 45 m² sa balkonom, smještena u naselju Centrale, svega 5 minuta vožnje do mora. Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu i posjeduje parking mjesto, kao i malu ostavu od 2,5 m². Kao vlasnik, imate pravo na korišćenje glavne plaže na Luštici i posebne popuste u svim resto…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Show all Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
$316,875
Jedinstvena prilika za kupovinu šarmantnog jednosobnog stana od 51m2, smještenog u srcu Bellemond Residence.  Ovaj elegantni osmišljen stan je sjajna kombinacija modernog dizajna, vrhunske udobnosti i luksuza. Stan se ističe prostranim dnevnim boravkom obasutim prirodnim svjetlom nudi otvore…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
