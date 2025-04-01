  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$352
ID: 28592
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se nenamjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 43m2, na trecem spratu stambene zgrade na Zabjelh. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnik za svakodnevni zivot. Ispred zgrade je dostupno privatno parking mjesto. Nalazi se u zgradi koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$352
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Show all Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$407,357
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
New Gated Cottage Community with 30 Homes, Located 6 km from the Center of Tivat, in the Village of Kavac. The total area of the complex is 23,000 m². All homes offer panoramic views of the Tivat Bay.   The following homes are available for sale: • Two-story townhouse (Type A) – 120 m²…
Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Show all Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Bar, Montenegro
from
$166,752
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 62 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Facilities:The new residential complex meets the highest standards of construction, which ensures its long-lasting quality and impeccable comfort.Thanks to the use of natural materials, special attention to large glass surfaces that provide an abundance of light, as well as the use of modern…
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$411
Izdaje se nenamješten jednosoban stan površine 42 m², smješten na 3. spratu stambene zgrade u ulici 8. marta, Zabjelo.   Karakteristike stana:   Dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom Spavaća soba Kupatilo Terasa sa prelijepim pogledom na rijeku Moraču Nenamješten – mogućnost uređenja pre…
