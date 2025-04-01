  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
ID: 28480
Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban stan površine 50m², smješten na petom spratu stambene zgrade u City kvartu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, spavaća soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih ključnih sadržaja – marketa, kafića, restorana i šoping centra. Ispred zgrade je dostupan javni parking, a stan se izdaje isključivo bez kućnih ljubimaca. Cijena zakupa: 700€.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
