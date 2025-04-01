  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 95 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 95 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,760
;
7
ID: 28217
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na jednoj od najtraženijih i najmirnijih lokacija u Podgorici, izdaje se moderan trosoban stan površine 95 m², potpuno opremljen i spreman za useljenje.🔹 Struktura: prostran dnevni boravak sa trpezarijom, odvojena kuhinja, tri komforne spavaće sobe🔹 Dva kupatila za veću udobnost i funkcionalnost🔹 Svijetao i prozračan raspored, sa pažljivo biranim namještajem🔹 Idealan za porodice ili pojedince koji traže luksuz i mir u samom centru grada📍 Lokacija: Profesorska zgrada – poznata po mirnom okruženju, odličnoj povezanosti i blizini svih važnih sadržaja (škole, marketi, restorani, šetališta).

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

