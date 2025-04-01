Residential quarter Modern furnished two-bedroom apartment in Tivat

  1. Realting.com
ID: 28749
Last update: 01/10/2025

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • City
    Donja Lastva

Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Tivat, in an exceptional location in Donja Lastva, only 100 m from the coast. The area of ​​the apartment is 72 m2, it is located on the second floor in a new building and has a view of the sea. The apartment is fully equipped. There is a parking place in front of the building.

Donja Lastva, Montenegro
