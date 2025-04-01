Residential quarter Stan 71 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
Podgorica, Montenegro
ID: 28197
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se konforan trosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu.Stan je kompletno opremljen i idealan za porodicni zivot.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit

