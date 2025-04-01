  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Stara Varoš, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Stara Varoš, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$170,174
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 28186
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju je luksuzno opremljen jednosoban stan površine 49 m² u modernom kompleksu Old Town Residence. Stan se nalazi na visokom prizemlju, pažljivo je dizajniran i opremljen kvalitetnim materijalima i namještajem, pružajući savršen spoj udobnosti i elegancije. Uz stan dolazi i pripadajuće garažno mjesto, a lokacija kompleksa nudi mirno okruženje, idealno kako za život tako i za izdavanje. Cijena: 145.000 €.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
Residential quarter Stan 26 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$93,889
Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
from
$374,768
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$170,174
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$818,298
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 11
A new luxury 5 star hotel is located in Budva, Montenegro 10 meters from the sea. The hallmark of the complex is its exclusive location on the first line, panoramic windows overlooking the sea, and the presence of its own infrastructure. In total, the hotel has 88 hotel rooms and apartment…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$265,236
Prodaje se dvosoban stan povrsine 64m2 na odlicnoj lokaciji City Kvart. Stan posjeduje multi split sistem i kompletno je opremljen.Stan se nalazi na 6. spratu koji nije poslednji
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$176,042
Prodaje se opremljen dvosoban stan u blizini Gintasa.Stan se nalazi na petom spratu (nije poslednji) u starogradnji.Ukupna kvadratura 62m2 i posjeduje podrum od 5m2 koji je uracunat u cijenu.Iza zgrade se nalazi javni parking
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications