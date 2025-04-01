Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica

Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$763
ID: 28400
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 63m2, smjesten na prizemlju stambene zgrade, u Momisicima. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Podgorica, Montenegro
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
