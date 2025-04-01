Residential quarter Luxuriously furnished one bedroom apartment in City kvart

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Luxuriously equipped apartment for sale in Acton building in City kvart. The surface area of the apartment is 47 m2, it is located on the fourth floor, and is oriented towards the east. Technical devices in the apartment are Bosch and Samsung, electric blinds, underfloor heating in the bathroom. The carpentry is with three-layer glass, sanitary ware from renowned manufacturers. It is sold fully equipped.
Possible additional payment for a garage parking space (16m2) located opposite the elevator, price 20,000 eur.
