  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$469
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 28491
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se nenamješten jednosoban stan površine 42m², smješten na trećem spratu stambene zgrade u City kvartu, iznad K Sporta. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, spavaća soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan posjeduje klimu i nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih važnih sadržaja. Mjesečna cijena zakupa: 400€.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$295,133
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$404,896
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Prcanj, Montenegro
from
$151,304
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$469
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$161,958
Prodaje se stan površine 43.89 m2, po strukturi jednosoban, u mirnom naselju u Tivtu, svega pola kilometra od obale. Stan se nalazi na četvrtom spratu, koji je i poslednji i ima pogled na more. Postoji mogućnost kupovine garažnog parking mjesta, kao i parking mjesta ispred zgrade. Aerodrom…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Show all Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Kotor, Montenegro
from
$181,838
Number of floors 3
A new gem in Kotor - a complex of luxury apartments with 5-star hotel service   This is a unique concept that combines luxury, investment, and homely warmth. The complex is located between the mountains and the Adriatic Sea, surrounded by nature. The windows offer stunning views of the g…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,582
Za izdavanje luksuzan stan u zgradi ELITE Residence, kod Capital Plaza-e – 118 m² + garažaIzdaje se prostran i moderno opremljen stan u jednoj od najprestižnijih zgrada u Podgorici – ELITE Residence, neposredno uz Capital Plaza.Struktura stana:Veliki dnevni boravak sa trpezarijom i kuhinjomT…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications