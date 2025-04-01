  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Prodaja, Nov neuseljavan, Jednosoban stan

Residential quarter Prodaja, Nov neuseljavan, Jednosoban stan

Podgorica, Montenegro
$157,264
ID: 28141
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

🏡 Na prodaju – Nov jednosoban stan, Ulica 4. jula   Prodaje se nov, neuseljavan jednosoban stan površine 45 m².   📍 Lokacija: Ulica 4. jula 🏢 Dostupne jedinice: 1. i 3. sprat 🚗 U cijenu uključeno garažno mjesto 💶 Cijena: 134.000 € ✅ Kupac je oslobođen plaćanja poreza na promet nekretnina   Stanovi su modernog rasporeda, idealni za život ili kao investicija.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$494,647
New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront. Condo-hotel is modern development project, comfortably located in Rafailovici at the Budva Riviera - the most developed and attractive tourist destination in Montenegro. Apartments are located directly on the coast of the Adriatic Sea and on the 2 km…
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$142,007
Prodaje se jednosoban stan površine 47 m² u zgradi Nivel na Zabjelu, smješten na petom spratu stambene zgrade sa liftom. Stan je nenamješten i predstavlja odličnu priliku za uređenje po sopstvenom ukusu. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji sa svim potrebnim sadržajima u blizini. Cijena: 121.000 €
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$125,576
Na prodaju jednosoban stan u privatnom kompleksu od tri zgrade na Zabjelu!   Stan se nalazi na petom spratu zgrade, ciji je investitor Kips Gradnja!   Uz stan dolazi jedno parking mjesto pod rampom!
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
