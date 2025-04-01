  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Budva
  Residential quarter Garsonjera, 33m2, Budva, PRODAJA

Residential quarter Garsonjera, 33m2, Budva, PRODAJA

Budva, Montenegro
from
$129,097
;
5
ID: 28155
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Budva Municipality
  City
    Budva

About the complex

Prodaje se garsonjera površine 33 m² u Budvi, u blizini hotela Moskva. Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu stambene zgrade bez lifta. Kompletno je renoviran i prodaje se namješten. Veoma je komforan i odmah useljiv.   Zgrada se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih neophodnih sadržaja – osnovne škole, vrtića i Doma zdravlja. Cijena: 110.000 €.

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

