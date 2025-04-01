  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,408
;
9
ID: 28381
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se luksuzan dvosoban stan – City kvart, zgrada Acton – 1.200 € Izdaje se luksuzno opremljen dvosoban stan u zgradi Acton, u najtraženijem dijelu City kvarta. Stan se nalazi na 2. spratu, površine 69 m², i opremljen je modernim namještajem i kvalitetnim uređajima. Osnovne karakteristike:Lokacija: City kvart, zgrada ActonSprat: 2. spratPovršina: 69 m²Struktura: dvosoban stanLuksuzno i moderno namještenKvalitetna zgrada sa liftom i video nadzoromBlizina marketa, restorana, tržnog centra, fakulteta i svih bitnih sadržaja  

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
