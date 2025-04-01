Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Krivi Most, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
Podgorica, Montenegro
$166,653
9
ID: 28208
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se jednosoban stan površine 46 m² kod Krivog mosta, smješten na petom spratu zgrade sa liftom. Stan je kompletno namješten i odmah useljiv. Zgrada je veoma kvalitetno građena i nalazi se na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici, u neposrednoj blizini tržnog centra Big Fashion i svih potrebnih sadržaja. Cijena: 142.000 €.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink

Other complexes
Residential complex Panoramic Sea View Villas in Boka Bay
Residential complex Panoramic Sea View Villas in Boka Bay
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$523,744
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 161 m²
1 real estate property 1
Designer villas surrounded by greenery, just 1.5 km from Portonovi and One&Only in Đenovići. A perfect blend of privacy, breathtaking views, and architecture immersed in nature. - Villa size: 160–190m² - 2–3 bedrooms - Panoramic views of the sea, bay and mountains - Landscaped terra…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential quarter Stan 71 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 71 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Izdaje se konforan trosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu.Stan je kompletno opremljen i idealan za porodicni zivot.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$598,814
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$598,814
New exclusive residential complex - the Dreams by Dukley is located in the immediate vicinity of Porto Montenegro.   It includes three apartment blocks and a rooftop swimming pool. Each building boasts luxurious apartments and spacious penthouses, designed perfectly with the highest qual…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
