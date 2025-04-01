  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Zagoric, Izdavanje

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
8
ID: 28151
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se dvosoban stan u Podgorici, naselje Zagorič pored osnovne škole Branko Božović.Nalazi se na prvom spratu, ima lift i posjeduje garažno mjesto.Stan je nov i neuseljavan. Potpuno je namješten i opremljen, komforan i funkcionalan za život.Orijentisan je jugoistočno što pruža mnogo prirodne svjetlosti.Struktura: hodnik, dnevni boravak sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom, dvije spavaće sobe, kupatilo i terasa.Prilikom zakupa, zakupac je dužan dati depozit u visini jedne mjesečne kirije.Stan je odmah useljiv. 

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
