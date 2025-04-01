  1. Realting.com
Apart hotel

Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
18
ID: 26755
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 538904
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 12/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Facilities:
For a full price list, contact our managers.
Located in the picturesque village of Selyanovo, this new complex harmoniously combines modern design and Mediterranean charm. It offers an exquisite and cozy holiday for those looking for an unsurpassed luxury lifestyle. The underground hotel is designed to make hotel-as-a-home living a part of your lifestyle. The complex includes fully equipped apartments and penthouses. Each object features an elegant and modern design, high-quality finishes and stunning views of the sea and the surrounding mountains. Owners can use a centralized property management and rental system, which allows them to leave their property in safe hands during their absence. Guests and residents have access to a wide range of world-class amenities and services, making it more than just a place to stay. From a swimming pool and rooftop bar to an exquisite restaurant, spa and gym. It offers a cafeteria, a playground and a well-groomed park. The main attraction is the beaches: the coast and the busy Adriatic Highway are just a stone's throw away.

Location:

  • First line by the sea.
  • In walking distance all the necessary infrastructure;
  • Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 5 minutes by car;
  • The capital of Montenegro Podgorica and the airport of Podgorica - 1 hour 40 minutes by car.


We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!
Let’s help you out and rent out!!

With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!
FREE CONSULTATION!!!

We make deals online!!

Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 39.0 – 47.0
Price per m², USD 4,080 – 4,131
Apartment price, USD 159,065 – 193,636
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 67.0 – 85.0
Price per m², USD 4,104 – 4,111
Apartment price, USD 275,336 – 348,814

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

