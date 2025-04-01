Apart hotel

Facilities:

For a full price list, contact our managers.

Located in the picturesque village of Selyanovo, this new complex harmoniously combines modern design and Mediterranean charm. It offers an exquisite and cozy holiday for those looking for an unsurpassed luxury lifestyle. The underground hotel is designed to make hotel-as-a-home living a part of your lifestyle. The complex includes fully equipped apartments and penthouses. Each object features an elegant and modern design, high-quality finishes and stunning views of the sea and the surrounding mountains. Owners can use a centralized property management and rental system, which allows them to leave their property in safe hands during their absence. Guests and residents have access to a wide range of world-class amenities and services, making it more than just a place to stay. From a swimming pool and rooftop bar to an exquisite restaurant, spa and gym. It offers a cafeteria, a playground and a well-groomed park. The main attraction is the beaches: the coast and the busy Adriatic Highway are just a stone’s throw away.



Location:

First line by the sea.

In walking distance all the necessary infrastructure;

Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 5 minutes by car;

The capital of Montenegro Podgorica and the airport of Podgorica - 1 hour 40 minutes by car.



We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!

Let’s help you out and rent out!!



With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!

FREE CONSULTATION!!!



We make deals online!!



Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!