  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Dobrota
7
Lastva Grbaljska
5
Radanovici
6
Krimovice
4
36 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
$684
per month
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment in Radanovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Radanovici, Montenegro
Floor 3
In the heart of the Montenegrin coast, between Budva and Tivat, is a modern residential comp…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 10 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Exclusive villa in Ljuta, municipality of Kotor, first line to the sea - Capacity up to 22 p…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Zagora, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zagora, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Rent Krimovica No. 837. For rent all year round Villa with 3 bedrooms with a swimming pool, …
$2,827
per month
Apartment in Dub, Montenegro
Apartment
Dub, Montenegro
Floor 2
In the picturesque part of Montenegro, in the Kavac district, an exclusive residential compl…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
House area: 150m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Parking Charming semi-detached stone h…
Price on request
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Apartment in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Apartment
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Floor 4
We offer modern apartments in Lasta Grbalskaya, located in a new house with only eight resid…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 976 m²
Floor 1
We are renting a hall that will be built according to the needs of the clients for a long pe…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Apartment in Radanovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Radanovici, Montenegro
Floor 3
We present you modern apartments in a new complex in Radanovichi. Just 2 km from the beach, …
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
For long-term rent, a completely new, luxurious two-bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Kotor, is …
$1,710
per month
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Floor 3
New residential complex in Dobrota, Kotor is located just 500 meters from the sea. Currently…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House for rent of 120 m2 on a plot of 479 m2 with a sea view in Dobrota, Kotor.The house con…
$2,849
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Apartment in Radanovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Radanovici, Montenegro
Floor 3
This new residential complex in Radanovichi, located between Budva and Tivat, combines the p…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Floor 5
Immerse yourself in a luxurious life in a new complex located in Dobrota, Kotor. Just five m…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
ID 0308 📍Villa for rent, LUXURY PREMIUM class, Krimovica 📃Villa infrastructure: -gym …
$5,676
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Office space 36m2 in Dobrota-Kotor, for long term rent in Dobrota, Montenegro
Office space 36m2 in Dobrota-Kotor, for long term rent
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Office / Business space in Dobrota - Kotor, 800€/month The business space located in D…
$861
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Krimovice, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
For rent a modern two-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a house in a quiet area of Kri…
$1,135
per month
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
4 bedroom Villa in Krimovice, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
54#700 Villa for rent, LUXURY PREMIUM class, Krimovica Villa infrastructure: -gym -h…
$5,276
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A house for rent with a large plot in the beautiful untouched nature of Glavatski Kućice, mu…
$1,710
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Investment 600 m² in Radanovici, Montenegro
Investment 600 m²
Radanovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 600 m²
Real Estate, MontenegroA business space of 600m² is available for rent in a brand new shoppi…
$10,257
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
KAV018 Villa in Kavač, Tivat - for Long Term Rent in Kavac, Montenegro
KAV018 Villa in Kavač, Tivat - for Long Term Rent
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
KAV018 Luxury 3 bedroom and 4 bathrooms Villa with, pool and magnificent views over Tivat…
$3,256
per month
Apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
Apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Floor 2
In the picturesque area of Muo, just 250 meters from the sea, there is a new residential com…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Bratesici, Montenegro
Apartment
Bratesici, Montenegro
Floor 3
In the heart of the quiet area of Lastva Grbalsk is a modern residential complex offering th…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
We present to you this charming two-level house located in the idyllic setting of Lastva Grb…
$448
per month
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Floor 3
Located in the heart of Boki Kotorska, in a calm and natural setting, our new residential co…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Krimovice, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
ID 0308 📍Villa for rent, LUXURY PREMIUM class, Krimovica 📃Villa infrastructure: -gym …
$94,187
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
KAV020 Luxury 3 bedrooms apartment with pool and parking, in Kavač-Tivat, for long term rent in Skaljari, Montenegro
KAV020 Luxury 3 bedrooms apartment with pool and parking, in Kavač-Tivat, for long term rent
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
KAV020 Luxury 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Ground-Floor condo with swimming pool FOR LONG TE…
$1,960
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2
Immerse yourself in the coziness and convenience with a one-room apartment, cozy located in …
$969
per month
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, Montenegro, LastvaFor rent: a fully furnished, apartment-style house in the are…
$1,710
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Radanovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Radanovici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Rent Radovici No. 2273. The house is divided into two parts in Radovici with its own yard, p…
$1,076
per month
