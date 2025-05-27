Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

4 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
$684
per month
Villa 10 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Exclusive villa in Ljuta, municipality of Kotor, first line to the sea - Capacity up to 22 p…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Zagora, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zagora, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Rent Krimovica No. 837. For rent all year round Villa with 3 bedrooms with a swimming pool, …
$2,827
per month
3 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
House area: 150m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Parking Charming semi-detached stone h…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House for rent of 120 m2 on a plot of 479 m2 with a sea view in Dobrota, Kotor.The house con…
$2,849
per month
4 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
ID 0308 📍Villa for rent, LUXURY PREMIUM class, Krimovica 📃Villa infrastructure: -gym …
$5,676
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Krimovice, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
54#700 Villa for rent, LUXURY PREMIUM class, Krimovica Villa infrastructure: -gym -h…
$5,276
per month
2 bedroom house in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A house for rent with a large plot in the beautiful untouched nature of Glavatski Kućice, mu…
$1,710
per month
KAV018 Villa in Kavač, Tivat - for Long Term Rent in Kavac, Montenegro
KAV018 Villa in Kavač, Tivat - for Long Term Rent
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
KAV018 Luxury 3 bedroom and 4 bathrooms Villa with, pool and magnificent views over Tivat…
$3,256
per month
2 bedroom house in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, Montenegro, LastvaFor rent: a fully furnished, apartment-style house in the are…
$1,710
per month
3 bedroom house in Radanovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Radanovici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Rent Radovici No. 2273. The house is divided into two parts in Radovici with its own yard, p…
$1,076
per month
2 bedroom house in Perast, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Area: 100 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Parking Furnished family house of 100 m² with private…
Price on request
