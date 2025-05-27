Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

21 property total found
Apartment in Radanovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Radanovici, Montenegro
Floor 3
In the heart of the Montenegrin coast, between Budva and Tivat, is a modern residential comp…
Price on request
Apartment in Dub, Montenegro
Apartment
Dub, Montenegro
Floor 2
In the picturesque part of Montenegro, in the Kavac district, an exclusive residential compl…
Price on request
Apartment in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Apartment
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Floor 4
We offer modern apartments in Lasta Grbalskaya, located in a new house with only eight resid…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 976 m²
Floor 1
We are renting a hall that will be built according to the needs of the clients for a long pe…
Price on request
Apartment in Radanovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Radanovici, Montenegro
Floor 3
We present you modern apartments in a new complex in Radanovichi. Just 2 km from the beach, …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
For long-term rent, a completely new, luxurious two-bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Kotor, is …
$1,710
per month
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Floor 3
New residential complex in Dobrota, Kotor is located just 500 meters from the sea. Currently…
Price on request
Apartment in Radanovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Radanovici, Montenegro
Floor 3
This new residential complex in Radanovichi, located between Budva and Tivat, combines the p…
Price on request
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Floor 5
Immerse yourself in a luxurious life in a new complex located in Dobrota, Kotor. Just five m…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Krimovice, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
For rent a modern two-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a house in a quiet area of Kri…
$1,135
per month
Apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
Apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Floor 2
In the picturesque area of Muo, just 250 meters from the sea, there is a new residential com…
Price on request
Apartment in Bratesici, Montenegro
Apartment
Bratesici, Montenegro
Floor 3
In the heart of the quiet area of Lastva Grbalsk is a modern residential complex offering th…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
We present to you this charming two-level house located in the idyllic setting of Lastva Grb…
$448
per month
Apartment in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Floor 3
Located in the heart of Boki Kotorska, in a calm and natural setting, our new residential co…
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Krimovice, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
ID 0308 📍Villa for rent, LUXURY PREMIUM class, Krimovica 📃Villa infrastructure: -gym …
$94,187
per month
KAV020 Luxury 3 bedrooms apartment with pool and parking, in Kavač-Tivat, for long term rent in Skaljari, Montenegro
KAV020 Luxury 3 bedrooms apartment with pool and parking, in Kavač-Tivat, for long term rent
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
KAV020 Luxury 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Ground-Floor condo with swimming pool FOR LONG TE…
$1,960
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2
Immerse yourself in the coziness and convenience with a one-room apartment, cozy located in …
$969
per month
Studio apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Studio with pool, for long term rent! 550€/Month This modern and new studio apartment …
$599
per month
DOB015 One bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Kotor for long term rent in Skaljari, Montenegro
DOB015 One bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Kotor for long term rent
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
DOB015 One bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Kotor for long term rent Modern and spacious …
$702
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
For long term rent - One Bedroom Apartment In Kavac, with swimming pool and parking space. …
$824
per month
Apartment in Sisici, Montenegro
Apartment
Sisici, Montenegro
Floor 1
We present to your attention a modern residential complex located in a quiet area of the cit…
Price on request
