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Apart hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin

Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$171,491
;
18
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ID: 38148
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 32
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kolašin Municipality
  • Town
    Kolasin
  • Address
    Mirka Vesovica

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Crowne Plaza Kolašin is a premium resort hotel managed by an international brand, located in the heart of Kolašin. The project is being developed as a modern mountain wellness resort, focused on year-round recreation, wellness tourism, and investment property ownership in a condo-hotel format. The complex includes 105 residential units: hotel rooms ranging from 24 to 36 m² and studio apartments from 40 to 64 m². The condo-hotel format allows owners to use the apartments for personal residence, generate rental income, and enjoy the hotel's infrastructure. The hotel is scheduled to open in Q1 2027. Infrastructure: ReceptionLobby barLounge barRestaurant with an area of approximately 270 m²Room serviceSPA centerFitness clubPanoramic pool with views of the mountains and the cityBoutiquesParkingIndividual transfers for guests and ownersExcursion programsRental of buggies, ATVs, bicycles, and ski equipmentLocation: The hotel is located in the central part of Kolašin, just 100 meters from the main square and the pedestrian zone with restaurants, bars, shops, banks, and city infrastructure. Kolašin 1450 Ski Center — approximately 11 kmKolašin 1600 Ski Center — approximately 13 kmPodgorica Airport — approximately 60 kmTivat Airport — approximately 140 kmDubrovnik — approximately 200 kmTirana — approximately 200 kmInvestment potential: The project is oriented towards year-round tourist traffic due to the combination of skiing, wellness infrastructure, and a central location in Kolašin. The condo-hotel format allows owners to combine personal use of their apartments with rental income generated under the management of the hotel operator.

Location on the map

Kolasin, Montenegro
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Apart hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$171,491
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