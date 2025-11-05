Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.

BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.

Mountain Retreat by Dukley — your mountain home that generates income.

The northern region of Montenegro is a priority of the government development program, ensuring year-round tourist flow.

By investing in the real estate of our complex, you receive:

• Guaranteed income of 24% of your investment in the first 3 years

• Full liquidity and investment stability

• Elite living standards surrounded by mountains and nature

Payment with cryptocurrency is possible. Dukley is the first developer in Montenegro to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, and other top cryptocurrencies for real estate. Convert your digital assets into elite property.

Your option:

Duplex loft — 73 m²

Price: €420,000

Installment payment available.

A quiet mountain retreat where elegant design meets stunning panoramic views. The living room, kitchen, and two levels with an open gallery create the perfect space for relaxation and inspiration.