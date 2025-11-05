  1. Realting.com
  Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.

Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.

Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$483,975
VAT
from
$6,629/m²
BTC
5.7567890
ETH
301.7379248
USDT
478 498.8111069
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
ID: 32928
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kolašin Municipality
  • Town
    Kolasin

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.

Mountain Retreat by Dukley — your mountain home that generates income.

The northern region of Montenegro is a priority of the government development program, ensuring year-round tourist flow.

By investing in the real estate of our complex, you receive:
• Guaranteed income of 24% of your investment in the first 3 years
• Full liquidity and investment stability
• Elite living standards surrounded by mountains and nature

Payment with cryptocurrency is possible. Dukley is the first developer in Montenegro to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, and other top cryptocurrencies for real estate. Convert your digital assets into elite property.

Your option:
Duplex loft — 73 m²
Price: €420,000
Installment payment available.

A quiet mountain retreat where elegant design meets stunning panoramic views. The living room, kitchen, and two levels with an open gallery create the perfect space for relaxation and inspiration.

Location on the map

Kolasin, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Agency
Close
