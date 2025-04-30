Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1373 🏡 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN DONJA LASTVA – PREMIUM LIVING 📍 Location: Tivat, Donja …
$501,900
4 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 3
$467,272
5 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
Description Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. Four -storey house with five bedrooms Distance t…
$540,577
