  Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Donja Lastva
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1373 🏡 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN DONJA LASTVA – PREMIUM LIVING 📍 Location: Tivat, Donja …
$501,900
Villa 6 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$3,98M
3 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
Wonderful stone house available to purchase in Opatovo. It is on the First Line to the sea, …
$1,28M
4 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 3
$467,272
Villa 6 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$2,85M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$5,69M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury Townhouses Donja Lastva: an enclave of luxury living in Donja Lastva, Montenegro. Nin…
$602,004
2 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury townhouse villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, priv…
$1,10M
1 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Delight in the exclusive complex in the heart of Tivat, Donja Lastva, where luxury meets nat…
$711,417
2 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury townhouse villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, priv…
$825,244
Villa 6 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$2,85M
3 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Unique stone villa for sale on the first line of the sea in Donja Lastva, Tivat.House consis…
$2,85M
5 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
Description Tivat, the Don -Lasty district. Four -storey house with five bedrooms Distance t…
$540,577
Properties features in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

