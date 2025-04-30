Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1373 🏡 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN DONJA LASTVA – PREMIUM LIVING 📍 Location: Tivat, Donja …
$501,900
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$3,98M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 3
$467,272
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$2,85M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$5,69M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury townhouse villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, priv…
$1,10M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury townhouse villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, priv…
$825,244
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$2,85M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

