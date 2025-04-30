Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

9 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$3,98M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 3
$467,272
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$2,85M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$5,69M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury townhouse villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, priv…
$1,10M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Delight in the exclusive complex in the heart of Tivat, Donja Lastva, where luxury meets nat…
$711,417
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury townhouse villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, priv…
$825,244
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, private pool a…
$2,85M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Unique stone villa for sale on the first line of the sea in Donja Lastva, Tivat.House consis…
$2,85M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

