  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Condo
  5. Sea view

Seaview Condos for Sale in Montenegro

Budva
29
Becici
36
Tivat
10
Bar
3
80 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/3
text
$173,121
Condo 1 bedroom in Becici, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/18
text
$211,123
Condo 1 bedroom in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 5
text
$112,318
Condo 2 bedrooms in Seoca, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Seoca, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/5
text
$158,131
Condo 1 bedroom in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/4
text
$125,618
Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 11
text
$122,210
Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/6
text
Price on request
Condo in Bjelisi, Montenegro
Condo
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/10
text
$101,762
Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/7
text
Price on request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 6/9
text
$455,817
Condo in Budva, Montenegro
Condo
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/7
text
$135,964
Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/6
text
$206,138
Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
text
$163,621
Condo 2 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Floor 7/7
text
$356,799
Condo in Becici, Montenegro
Condo
Becici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 8
text
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Bijela, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
text
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 3
text
Price on request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/9
text
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
text
$182,622
Condo 2 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/8
text
$297,262
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 8/15
text
$315,630
Condo 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
text
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/4
text
$303,208
Condo 1 bedroom in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 8/14
text
$293,747
Condo 2 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 7/9
text
$381,355
Condo 1 room in Bar, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 8
text
$108,180
Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 7
text
$93,317
Condo in Becici, Montenegro
Condo
Becici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 6
text
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/6
text
$355,113
Condo in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Condo
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4
text
Price on request
