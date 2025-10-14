Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro

Condo 1 bedroom in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
The elegant residential complex is located in one of the most picturesque areas of Tivat, ju…
$159,115
Condo 2 bedrooms in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
New modern residential complex in one of the most developed in infrastructure cities of Mont…
$543,914
Condo 2 bedrooms in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$482,848
