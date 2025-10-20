Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Dobrota
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

Condo Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
The life you dreamed of We present you an exclusive residential complex, the embodiment of e…
$298,977
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
"Saint Mattew place" is an incredibly cozy, buried in the crowns of evergreen Mediterranean …
$292,427
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/7
Modern apartment in Dobrota, near the historical Kotor A spacious one-bedroom apartment of 6…
$279,560
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Condo 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale with panoramic views in Dobrota, Boka-Kotor Bay Discover life by the sea …
$695,976
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
A new tourist village in Dobrota, consisting of a boutique hotel, first line villas and a be…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Condo in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
The residential complex in Dobrota is a modern ensemble of buildings, in close proximity to …
Price on request
Leave a request
Century 21Century 21
Condo in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
text
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/4
Elegant life by the sea – your exclusive home in the heart of the Bay of KotorDiscover refin…
$877,280
Leave a request
Condo 1 room in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
See all the apartments in the complex!! The new complex is located in the Bay of Kotor, jus…
$139,488
Leave a request
VernaVerna
Realting.com
Go