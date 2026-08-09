Condos for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

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Condos in Tivat, Montenegro

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54 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 5/8
Furnished apartment with two bedrooms, Alba building, Boka Place complex, Tivat This bright …
$749,539
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Luxury apartment with 2 bedrooms, Sirocco building, Boka Place, Porto Montenegro • 2 bedroom…
$868,060
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 8/8
Modern apartment with two bedrooms in the Alba building, Boka Place complex, Porto Montenegr…
$834,699
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TekceTekce
Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/6
Fully furnished apartment with two bedrooms and panoramic sea views in Porto Montenegro - bu…
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in 2B, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
2B, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/6
Luxury one-bedroom apartment of 83 m2 in the building Elena, located in the complex of Porto…
$952,249
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment with two bedrooms and a garage in Porto Montenegro - Teuta residence, in Tivat • A…
$1,35M
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale an exclusive penthouse in the Baia complex under the management of the Reg…
Price on request
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 2/4
Fully furnished apartment with two bedrooms - Tara building in the elite complex of Porto Mo…
$1,73M
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment with two bedrooms and panoramic sea views in Porto Montenegro - residence Vero • A…
$1,14M
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxury apartment with two bedrooms in Regent 5*, Porto Montenegro complex in Tivat • 2 bedro…
$2,48M
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms in a modern residential complex Ostro, which is part of t…
$1,10M
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Floor 4/4
Exclusive apartment with two bedrooms and private indoor pool in the building Ksenija, Porto…
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment with one bedroom and sea view in Porto Montenegro - building Tara in Tivat • Area:…
Price on request
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/8
Modern and bright apartment with two bedrooms in the house Ostro, as part of the new quarter…
$795,664
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Condo in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo
Tivat, Montenegro
Number of floors 5
*Photo of a typical apartment in the complex* We offer for sale apartments in a premium resi…
$124,885
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 6
Basic parameters: Location: Porto Montenegro, Tivat.Square: 135 m2 Structure: 2 bedrooms, 3 …
$1,56M
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 437 m²
Floor 6/6
Elite penthouse with 3 bedrooms and panoramic sea views in the residence Elena, Porto Monten…
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 8
Porto Montenegro is a symbol of elite life on the Adriatic coast. Located in the heart of Ti…
Price on request
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Condo in 7, Montenegro
Condo
7, Montenegro
Number of floors 4
We offer for sale apartments in a new residential complex Boka Verde, located in the area of…
$276,667
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Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
The Dreams by Dukley is a new project in Porto Montenegro, one of the most attractive and lu…
Price on request
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 8/8
Spacious three-bedroom penthouse in the Ostro building, part of the new luxury neighborhood …
$2,09M
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Condo in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 4
Supreior Residence presents a range of apartments for every taste in its new complex under c…
Price on request
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Penthouse with 3 bedrooms and sea views - Ostro building, Boka Place, in the Porto Montenegr…
$1,85M
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Condo in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 3
House on the Sea - a new aesthetic of life off the Adriatic coast House on the Sea is a prem…
$130,574
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Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/6
Furnished apartment with one bedroom and sea views, Baia, Regent Pool Club, Porto Montenegro…
Price on request
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury apartment: furnished duplex penthouse with sea views and marina Porto Montenegro - Th…
$2,07M
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Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/4
Cozy fully furnished apartment with one bedroom in the building Ksenija, Porto Montenegro, i…
Price on request
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Floor 4/4
Elegant penthouse with three bedrooms and direct access to the rooftop pool, Zeta building, …
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 5
Immerse yourself in a world of incredible luxury and sophisticated style with a new project …
$1,50M
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Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished apartment with one bedroom and a side view of the sea - building Ksenija, Porto Mo…
$714,945
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