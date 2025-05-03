Show property on map Show properties list
Condos with garage for sale in Montenegro

Budva
29
Becici
36
Tivat
10
Bar
3
62 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 5
$112,318
Condo 2 bedrooms in Seoca, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Seoca, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/5
$158,131
Condo in Bjelisi, Montenegro
Condo
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/10
$101,762
Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/7
Price on request
Condo in Budva, Montenegro
Condo
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/7
$135,964
Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
$163,621
Condo in Becici, Montenegro
Condo
Becici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 8
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Bijela, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 3
Price on request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/9
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
Price on request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/3
$278,286
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1
$210,068
Condo 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/4
$238,509
Condo 2 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 7/9
$381,355
Condo 1 room in Bar, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 8
$108,180
Condo in Becici, Montenegro
Condo
Becici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 6
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/6
$355,113
Condo in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Condo
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/4
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Becici, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 6
$170,125
Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 7
$151,481
Condo in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Susanj, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 6
$109,784
Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 9
$150,953
Condo 1 bedroom in Drpe, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Drpe, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
$369,466
Condo in Mrcevac, Montenegro
Condo
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/4
$89,727
Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 14
Price on request
Condo in Podgorica, Montenegro
Condo
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/7
$106,732
Condo 1 bedroom in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Price on request
