Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
7
Becici
3
Commercial property Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
Commercial property 60 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 60 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Rent Budva #4967. Office space 60m2 is rented for a year near the main boulevard, not far fr…
$625
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 14 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 14 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 14 m²
A garage space is for rent in the new building complex The Old Bakery in Budva.The garage is…
$116
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Commercial property 654 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Commercial property 654 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Area 654 m²
Features of real estate: The commercial premises are located at the entrance to the Premium …
$11,458
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Commercial property 14 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 14 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 14 m²
A garage space is for rent in the new building complex The Old Bakery in Budva.The garage is…
$116
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Commercial property 45 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 45 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 10
Rent Budva #5060 Commercial premises for rent in the city center in Budva. Area 45m2. Possib…
$1,569
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 46 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 46 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Real Estate MontenegroFunctional commercial space of 46m² for rent, located on the ground fl…
$1,395
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Commercial property 78 m² in Boreti, Montenegro
Commercial property 78 m²
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 78 m²
Features of real estate: The commercial premises are located on the first floor of a residen…
$2,338
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Commercial property in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Commercial property
Rafailovici, Montenegro
#Rent_commercial_RafailovićiID 0Rent a beauty salon in Rafailovići, in the Palacio Del Mar h…
$84,037
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 220 m² in Boreti, Montenegro
Commercial property 220 m²
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Rent Becici #6034. Commercial premises of 440 m² and 220 m² in the Belvedere complex are ava…
$2,388
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 150 m² in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Commercial property 150 m²
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 150 m²
ID 0 📍 Rent a beauty salon in Rafailovići, in the Palacio Del Mar hotel, first line by th…
$6,976
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 93 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 93 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
Real Estate Montenegro, BudvaA commercial space is available for rent in the Rozino neighbor…
$2,907
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Commercial property 300 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Commercial property 300 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Area 300 m²
Floor 1
Rent ID3599. Office space available for rent in Skyline Resort, located on the landing, next…
$8,274
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 205 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 205 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 205 m²
We offer you an exceptional opportunity to rent a commercial space in one of the most sought…
$4,070
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage