Restaurants for sale in Budva, Montenegro

3 properties total found
Restaurant 480 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Restaurant 480 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 480 m²
Price on request
Restaurant 490 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Restaurant 490 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 490 m²
A fully functional and fully equipped restaurant is for sale in an attractive part of Budva …
$1,08M
Restaurant 122 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Restaurant 122 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 122 m²
A unique cafe-pizzeria located in the Old Bakery complex in Budva is for sale.This beautiful…
$395,580
