Hotels for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
11
Sutomore
11
Susanj
5
Dobra Voda
4
42 properties total found
Hotel 340 m² in Susanj, Montenegro
Hotel 340 m²
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 340 m²
For sale is an apart-hotel in Montenegro with 12 rooms.About 600 meters to the sea. 2.5 km t…
$363,233
Operating Hotel with Restaurant for Sale in Bar in Bar, Montenegro
Operating Hotel with Restaurant for Sale in Bar
Bar, Montenegro
ID-1722 - Operating Hotel with Restaurant for Sale in Bar An operating hotel with a resta…
$3,80M
Hotel 817 m² in Susanj, Montenegro
Hotel 817 m²
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 817 m²
For sale hotel in Bar - Green Belt The building consists of 10 spacious apartments, each wi…
$965,184
Hotel 372 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 372 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 372 m²
For sale: Aparthotel in Montenegro in the resort village of Chan. 11 independent apartments.…
$455,595
Hotel 1 470 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 1 470 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 470 m²
New hotel for sale as part of the Soho City complex built in 2019 The complex, built in t…
$2,39M
Hotel 416 m² in Kunje, Montenegro
Hotel 416 m²
Kunje, Montenegro
Area 416 m²
Number of floors 5
K9-1001. Cozy Hotel Near the SeaFor sale working mini-hotel for sale in Bar riviera, Utjeha,…
$726,325
Hotel 160 m² in Susanj, Montenegro
Hotel 160 m²
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2112 For Sale: Promising Mini-Hotel Near the Beach in Šušanj, Bar Description: We p…
$411,589
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US in Bar, Montenegro
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US
Bar, Montenegro
Area 1 235 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The hotel is locate…
Price on request
Hotel 700 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 700 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 700 m²
Object area: 450m2; Land Area: 1.000m2 Number of apartments: 8; Area of each apartment: 5…
Price on request
Hotel 1 454 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 1 454 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 1 454 m²
Urgent sale of a hotel in Montenegro by the sea with its beach — price reduced by 45% !!!  T…
$3,80M
Hotel 1 065 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 1 065 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 26
Area 1 065 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1812 Ready Tourist Business for Sale - 3-Building Hotel with Pool in Sutomore. The …
$2,09M
Hotel 720 m² in Pecurice, Montenegro
Hotel 720 m²
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 12
Area 720 m²
Sale: aparth hotel with a swimming pool on 1 line from the sea The villa is located 10 meter…
$1,57M
Hotel 250 m² in Pecurice, Montenegro
Hotel 250 m²
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
The hotel has 5 rooms of 250 m2. A functioning hotel. Full-time employment in the season. Gr…
$346,090
Hotel 480 m² in Miljevci, Montenegro
Hotel 480 m²
Miljevci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
A mini hotel in SutomoreHotel is located in the city of Sutomore. The 4-storey apartment hot…
$493,232
Hotel 399 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 399 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Area 399 m²
For sale a mini hotel in the city centre with 17 rooms; Area of the object: 399m2; Plot ar…
$455,480
Hotel 480 m² in Miljevci, Montenegro
Hotel 480 m²
Miljevci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$501,418
Hotel 715 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 715 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 715 m²
Cozy modern hotel, located among pines and cypress in a small city ke Sutomore, only 5 km fr…
$1,97M
Hotel 610 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 610 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 2
K9-1176. Complex with apartments for rent in Sutomore For sale Complex with apartments for r…
$1,90M
Hotel 330 m² in Canj, Montenegro
Hotel 330 m²
Canj, Montenegro
Area 330 m²
Mini hotel in the resort village of Chan. The hotel has 10 apartments-studios with terraces …
$363,434
Mini-Hotel with Panoramic Sea and Mountain Views for Sale in Bar in Bar, Montenegro
Mini-Hotel with Panoramic Sea and Mountain Views for Sale in Bar
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 16
Number of floors 3
ID-1814 - Mini-Hotel with Panoramic Sea and Mountain Views for Sale in Bar Looking for a …
$364,099
Apart-hotel with an area of more than 700 m2 in Bar is for sale. in Bar, Montenegro
Apart-hotel with an area of more than 700 m2 in Bar is for sale.
Bar, Montenegro
ID-1760 Apart-hotel with an area of more than 700 m2 in Bar is for sale. Bar, Shushan,…
$1,50M
Hotel 1 500 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 1 500 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 1 500 m²
Uteha Bar For sale 4-star hotel of 1500 m2 in Uteha. Plot 900 m2. There is a possibility …
$1,55M
Hotel 376 m² in Dindinovici, Montenegro
Hotel 376 m²
Dindinovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 15
Area 376 m²
Mini Hotel in Sutomor For sale a three-storey mini hotel in Sutomor, Bar Municipality, with …
$436,121
Hotel 416 m² in Kunje, Montenegro
Hotel 416 m²
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 416 m²
Floor 5
In the picturesque coastal town of Utjeha, on the Bar Riviera, a unique investment opportuni…
$739,874
Hotel 220 000 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 220 000 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 220 000 m²
Aparthotel in Montenegro for sale      In the center of Sutomore, just 300 meters from the …
$238,645
Hotel 510 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 510 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 510 m²
Tourist business in the Bar. The current apartment hotel for year-round accommodation of gu…
$650,686
Hotel 700 m² in Susanj, Montenegro
Hotel 700 m²
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 700 m²
A club house is offered for sale - an apart-hotel with an area of more than 700 square meter…
$1,65M
Hotel 924 m² in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Hotel 924 m²
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 924 m²
House area 924 m Area 600 m2 Sea view from all floors of the house Pool 5m*14.5m Undergr…
$1,40M
Hotel 744 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 744 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 744 m²
The magnificent hotel in the city Bar, the hotel has four floors, on the ground floor there …
$820,322
Hotel 700 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 700 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 23
Bathrooms count 23
Area 700 m²
The hotel is located on the sea shore, in the secluded and most beautiful part of the beache…
$2,06M
