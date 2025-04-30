Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
8
Office Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Office 39 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Office 39 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Commercial premises on the premises with an area of 39m2, plus a terrace in front of the ent…
$75,838
Leave a request
Office 105 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 105 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
In the very center of the city, the bar in the building occupies two floors and a commercial…
$249,404
Leave a request
Office 45 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 45 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
The premises are located on the ground floor (ground) of a new apartment building. You can b…
$86,785
Leave a request
Office 83 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 83 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Commercial space in the very center of the Bar, with an area of 83m2. Two rooms, bathroom. E…
$194,990
Leave a request
Office 82 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 82 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 82 m²
ID 1952 Продается офисное помещение в новом здании в центре г. Бар. Локация: Бар, Twin…
$269,019
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Office 32 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 32 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 32 m²
Commercial premises for sale in an excellent location in the center of Bar (Macedonian villa…
$106,129
Leave a request
Office 34 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 34 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Commercial premises for sale in a great location in the city center, in the Macedonian gorge…
$68,984
Leave a request
Office in Bar, Montenegro
Office
Bar, Montenegro
Number of floors 1
$64,771
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Office 44 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 44 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 44 m²
Commercial premises on 2 floors in a high residential building: ground floor, internal stair…
$106,129
Leave a request

Property types in Bar Municipality

сommercial property
hotels
investment properties
Realting.com
Go