Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
43
Sutomore
20
Susanj
15
Dobra Voda
12
Show more
111 properties total found
Commercial property 290 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Commercial property 290 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Area 290 m²
Mini - hotel in Sutomore with 9 apartments - house area 450m2 - land area 300m2 - the …
$432,560
Leave a request
Commercial property 32 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial property 32 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 32 m²
Two-storey commercial premises in the center of Bar. The area of ​​the premises is 32 m2. Tw…
$107,912
Leave a request
Commercial property 274 m² in Kunje, Montenegro
Commercial property 274 m²
Kunje, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Area 274 m²
The mini-hotel is located in the village of Utjeha, 500 meters from the sea Plot area 2,409 …
$595,210
Leave a request
Hotel 340 m² in Susanj, Montenegro
Hotel 340 m²
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 340 m²
For sale is an apart-hotel in Montenegro with 12 rooms.About 600 meters to the sea. 2.5 km t…
$363,233
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Operating Hotel with Restaurant for Sale in Bar in Bar, Montenegro
Operating Hotel with Restaurant for Sale in Bar
Bar, Montenegro
ID-1722 - Operating Hotel with Restaurant for Sale in Bar An operating hotel with a resta…
$3,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Commercial property in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial property
Bar, Montenegro
This spacious commercial property is located on the ground floor of a residential-commercial…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Investment 20 000 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Investment 20 000 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 20 000 m²
Municipality of Bar. Plot for luxury construction on the first line by the sea Urbanistic an…
$6,49M
Leave a request
Office 39 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Office 39 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Commercial premises on the premises with an area of 39m2, plus a terrace in front of the ent…
$75,838
Leave a request
Commercial property 500 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Commercial property 500 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
Mini-hotel with 13 bedrooms in Sutomore. area 500m2. land area 230m2. thirteen bedrooms nin…
$405,525
Leave a request
Hotel 817 m² in Susanj, Montenegro
Hotel 817 m²
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 817 m²
For sale hotel in Bar - Green Belt The building consists of 10 spacious apartments, each wi…
$965,184
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 500 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial property 500 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Area 500 m²
Mini hotel 500m2 for 10 apartments in Sutomore, Bar. The hotel is located on a plot of 600m2…
$465,002
Leave a request
Hotel 372 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 372 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 372 m²
For sale: Aparthotel in Montenegro in the resort village of Chan. 11 independent apartments.…
$455,595
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 1 470 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 1 470 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 470 m²
New hotel for sale as part of the Soho City complex built in 2019 The complex, built in t…
$2,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 610 m² in Susanj, Montenegro
Commercial property 610 m²
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 610 m²
- four-storey house 610m2 with seven apartments ranging from 40m2 to 200m2 - land plot 500m…
$756,979
Leave a request
Hotel 416 m² in Kunje, Montenegro
Hotel 416 m²
Kunje, Montenegro
Area 416 m²
Number of floors 5
K9-1001. Cozy Hotel Near the SeaFor sale working mini-hotel for sale in Bar riviera, Utjeha,…
$726,325
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 45 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial property 45 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
ID-2018 Commercial-Office Space in the Center of Polje District, Bar For sale is a com…
$80,333
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Hotel 160 m² in Susanj, Montenegro
Hotel 160 m²
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2112 For Sale: Promising Mini-Hotel Near the Beach in Šušanj, Bar Description: We p…
$411,589
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Office 105 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 105 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
In the very center of the city, the bar in the building occupies two floors and a commercial…
$249,404
Leave a request
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US in Bar, Montenegro
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US
Bar, Montenegro
Area 1 235 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The hotel is locate…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 170 m² in Godinje, Montenegro
Commercial property 170 m²
Godinje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
For sale is a house of 170 m², fully equipped for wine production and storage. The house is …
$399,471
Leave a request
Commercial property 216 m² in Susanj, Montenegro
Commercial property 216 m²
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 216 m²
Fully equipped business premises for sale in Susanj, Bar.This space covers 216m2 and is alre…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Hotel 700 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 700 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 700 m²
Object area: 450m2; Land Area: 1.000m2 Number of apartments: 8; Area of each apartment: 5…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 1 454 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 1 454 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 1 454 m²
Urgent sale of a hotel in Montenegro by the sea with its beach — price reduced by 45% !!!  T…
$3,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 400 m² in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Commercial property 400 m²
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
A mini-hotel in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera is for sale. A four-storey house with…
$279,109
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 1 065 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 1 065 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 26
Area 1 065 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1812 Ready Tourist Business for Sale - 3-Building Hotel with Pool in Sutomore. The …
$2,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Commercial property 200 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial property 200 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
For sale and rental is an aparthotel with a commercial premises in a unique and historical p…
$457,595
Leave a request
Commercial property 154 m² in Susanj, Montenegro
Commercial property 154 m²
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$265,703
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 340 m² in Susanj, Montenegro
Commercial property 340 m²
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 12
Area 340 m²
Three-storey mini-hotel is located 400m from the beach, in the area of ​​Zeleni Pojas, Bar. …
$436,901
Leave a request
Restaurant 500 m² in Susanj, Montenegro
Restaurant 500 m²
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
Bar, Shushan district. Villa with pool.  Sea and mountain views Distance to the sea 900 m.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial property
Bar, Montenegro
Plot for sale is located 5 minutes from downtown Bar, in the green foothills, at an altitude…
$650,364
Leave a request

Property types in Bar Municipality

hotels
offices
investment properties
Realting.com
Go