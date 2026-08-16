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Houses for sale in Joniskis, Lithuania

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House in Joniskis, Lithuania
House
Joniskis, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold RETURN HOUSEHOLD IN CAPACITY, VILNIUS G. HOUSEHOLD IN ROAD, NETOLI THE GUIDE! PUK PROPO…
$11,593
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