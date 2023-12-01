Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Joniskis, Lithuania

House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Joniskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Joniskis, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
INDICATORY ROUSE IN THE HOUSE, WILLING G. HOUSE IN RAMIO LOCATION, SKLYP COUNTRY THE CUSTOM…
€13,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Local electricity in Joniskis, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Joniskis, Lithuania
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH COMMERCIAL PATAL WE ARE THINKING CITY CENTRE ADDRESSU AGRICULTURE G., JO…
€34,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
