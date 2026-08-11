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Houses for sale in Vieksniai, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Vieksniai, Lithuania
House
Vieksniai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale part of the dwelling house in Viekšniai town - Vinkšnai G. 14 with auxiliary buildi…
$26,883
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House in Vieksniai, Lithuania
House
Vieksniai, Lithuania
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF RESIDENTIAL HOUSE FOR SALE (1/2 HOUSE) IDEAL CHOICE FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW R…
$36,470
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Languages
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