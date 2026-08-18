Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Mazeikiai
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mazeikiai, Lithuania

;
House Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 17 m²
Number of floors 1
5.96a for sale. Garden plot with house and other accessories, the plot is neat, regular shap…
$17,632
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 6 m²
Number of floors 1
SUPPLIED SOUSE WITH AN INSTALLATION Location: Troykyčių k., Versmės g. 36, Mažeikių r. sav.…
$99,348
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential house in Mažeikiai city old town. A wonderful place for a comfortable, quiet a…
$63,762
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF LIVING HOUSEHOLD IN RESIDENCE, HEADG Fully prepared for life, fully reconstructed m…
$255,047
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
SOUGHT SOUTH SALE RESIDENCE. Solar batteries 18,7KW. The electricity produced is sufficient …
$229,086
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential house in Mažeikiai city old town. It is a wonderful place for comfortable, com…
$116,880
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE TO THE COMPLETE INSTALLATED HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLDS The house is fully furnished and main…
$232,329
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
Mažeikiai 246 sq.m. for sale in the old town. m residential house adapted for the developmen…
$364,701
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
IDEAL CHOICE FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW RESIDENTIAL HOUSE RESIDENTIAL HOUSE FOR SALE GE…
$76,751
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
FAMILY HOUSE FOR SALE FOR FULL LIFE.ONE-STOREY HOUSE WITH BASEMENT AND ATTIC Location: Maze…
$135,623
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy, furnished residential house FOR SALE. The house is fully equipped, you can come and …
$281,843
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go