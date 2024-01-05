UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Siauliai County
Houses
Houses for sale in Siauliai County, Lithuania
House
Clear all
54 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
House with paved road, with gas heating
Ginkunai, Lithuania
87 m²
1
A HOUSE WITH A 15-AREA PLOT IN AN ATTRACTIVE STRATEGIC PLACE, IN GUNS! The house is in a go…
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road
Paliesis, Lithuania
205 m²
1
A BRICK HOUSE WITH FARMED BUILDINGS AND A PLOT OF 26 ACRES ARE FOR SALE. IF NECESSARY, 1 HA …
€24,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with gas heating
Ginkunai, Lithuania
87 m²
1
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road
Paliesis, Lithuania
205 m²
1
A BRICK HOUSE WITH FARMED BUILDINGS AND A PLOT OF 26 ACRES ARE FOR SALE. IF NECESSARY, 1 HA …
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Jukniske, Lithuania
221 m²
1
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
114 m²
1
€181,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House
Baisogala, Lithuania
254 m²
2
NEW BUILT HOUSE FOR SALE SUITABLE FOR COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES. TOTAL AREA 254 SQ.M -----------…
€37,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road
Naisiai, Lithuania
93 m²
1
❗❗❗ Life in Nature Your Dream? BUY AND APPLICATE FROM THE CARTMENT ❗❗❗ SELDED MEA HOUSE WITH…
€58,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road
Joniskis, Lithuania
70 m²
1
INDICATORY ROUSE IN THE HOUSE, WILLING G. HOUSE IN RAMIO LOCATION, SKLYP COUNTRY THE CUSTOM…
€10,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road
Kelme, Lithuania
181 m²
1
SELLING A SCHARKING ONE HIGH 181.03 KV. M. HOUSE WITH MANSARDA, VERANDA, BALCONY, HOLD BUILD…
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage
Šiauliai, Lithuania
192 m²
2
€93,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road
Radviloniai, Lithuania
1 082 m²
2
The homestead of the Radville Manor in the Radviliškis district – state-protected heritage v…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House
Disliai, Lithuania
62 m²
1
GOOD PRICE! MAINTAINED SINGLE-STOREY COMPACT HOUSE FOR SALE IN POLONŪI TOWN, RADVILIŠKIS DIS…
€22,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with gas heating
Radviliskis, Lithuania
325 m²
2
€154,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
266 m²
1
PARTLY FURNISHED HOUSE FOR SALE, NEAR THE CENTRAL PART OF THE CITY OF ŠIAULI, IN A VERY QUIE…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
146 m²
1
€157,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage
Uzventis, Lithuania
81 m²
2
€42,450
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road
Šiauliai, Lithuania
99 m²
1
❗❗❗ Life in Nature Your Dream? BUY AND APPLICATE FROM THE CARTMENT ❗❗❗ PROCEDURE FOR THE PRO…
€92,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road
Šiauliai, Lithuania
44 m²
1
PART OF THE SELL FOR HOME WITH THE WARROW IN THE FER, TERMINAL G. ✔ Asphalt access; ✔ A t…
€49,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road
Papile, Lithuania
178 m²
1
SELECTED MEAUINNAM WITH THE GUARELIN, FILLION AND AGRICULTAL BUILDING, INDEPENDENTION G., IN…
€32,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating
Toliociai, Lithuania
130 m²
1
You will be the first hosts! SELECTED NEW STATEMENT QUALITY IN THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH 8.…
€189,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
68 m²
2
GARDEN HOUSE FOR SALE IN RAMUNĖ S/B ŠIAULIUI. WITH 12 ACRES LAND PLOT ======================…
€35,999
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House
Kelme, Lithuania
42 m²
1
A LARGE 30-acre PLOT WITH A HOUSE AND FARM BUILDINGS IS SOLD IN KELME THE HOUSE IS IN A VERY…
€33,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage
Šiauliai, Lithuania
290 m²
2
GERMAN PROJECT BUILDING FOR SALE CONVENIENT LAYOUT, ECONOMICAL AND WARM --------------------…
€139,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage
Šiauliai, Lithuania
245 m²
2
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage
Jasiske, Lithuania
162 m²
2
IN THE WAY, ERDMS AND YOUTH LIVING HOUSE IS SELECTED. IN THE NETH ALL LAW, SHOP, SCHOOL, TVE…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage
Šiauliai, Lithuania
169 m²
2
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage
Šiauliai, Lithuania
271 m²
1
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with gas heating
Šiauliai, Lithuania
258 m²
1
NEW OFFER - MEDELYN'S MICRORAJNE, GOOD, RAMIO IN LOCATION, SELECTED MEAINICIAL RESIDENTIAL H…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House
Bariunai, Lithuania
161 m²
1
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Siauliai County, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL