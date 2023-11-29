Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Panevėžys, Lithuania

26 properties total found
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
€70,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
€38,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING THE PART S of the LIVING HOME OF THE ERDVI. IN THE GATVIEW, INDIVIDUAL HOUSE CENTER …
€165,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
€37,000
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOUSE IS SENAMIES G., IN THE CANEVIEW. SELLING THE HOME PART GENERAL PLOT 49.33 …
€9,500
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
€295,000
House with paved road, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€45,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
€65,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
€55,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
€188,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
€71,500
House with balcony, with garage, with central heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with central heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
€270,000
House with paved road, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE FATHER OF THE RUND, IN THE CANEVIEW. GENERAL HOME PLOT – …
€169,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLING HOUSE WITH COMMERCIAL PATALL IN THE RAMYGAL FATHER, THE CANEVIEW. The building is s…
€79,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
60 KV.M. PART NAMO COUNTRY PANEVISH CITY CENTRO, PALANOS G. THIS IS RAMI AND PATOGI PLACE TO…
€62,000
House with central heating, with paved road, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with central heating, with paved road, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
€43,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
A NEW STATEMENT LIVING OF THE STATE WITH THE LAND SECTION OF THE LAND, MARGIRI G. HOUSE IN T…
€249,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
€79,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED HOUSE WITH COMMERCIAL PATAL PANEVISH CITY CENTRE, CLASSES IN THE GATIVE. PUTES MATOMA…
€175,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING THE HOME PART AND THE HOUSE OF HOUSE G., THE NEVARGE ROURS. THE FIRST HIGH AND EXCLU…
€40,000
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE HOME G. WITH 5 AREA LAND SKLYPU, PANEVAILABLE. HOUSE IN THE HOUSE OF LIFE…
€85,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 2
PART OF THE HOME IN THE BERMINARY G., THE CANEVIEW. SELLING THE HOME PART GENERAL PLOT 45 KV…
€29,000
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE FOR SALE WITH COMMERCIAL SUPPORTING STATES G., IN THE PANVE . THE HOUSE IS…
€103,000
House with paved road in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR THE PANEVE R. DANILITY K. !!! ----------------------------------- Chekenava old.…
€27,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOME IN THE WORD GATVER, THE CENTRELISH CITY OF THE PANCHAS. HOUSE IN ONE HIGH, …
€66,500
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
PART OF THE LIVING HOME (DALINED VERTICALLY) PANEVISH CITY CENTRE - ALGIRDO IN THE GATVIEW. …
€35,000
Properties features in Panevėžys, Lithuania

