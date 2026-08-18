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Houses for sale in Druskininkai, Lithuania

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6 properties total found
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF ONE HAUTE NAM, 100,43 KV.M. NAMO PRINCIPLES: • The house is located in a quiet stre…
$91,747
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House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive home holding near the center GENERAL: Sales price: EUR 300000 Address: Sodų g. 25…
$344,246
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House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
COUNTRY OF DRUSKERS SENT IN THE HOUSEHOLD WITH THE FIRST NETWORK OF THE EFNER! _ _ _ _ _ _ _…
$183,010
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Cottages with partial finishing and part of the land plot near the center GENERAL: Sales pr…
$168,099
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House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
House with 6 ares plot in Baldashka GENERAL: Sales price: EUR 145 000; Address: Saigupo g.…
$168,099
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House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Cottages with partial decoration and part of the plot of land near the center GENERAL INFOR…
$154,228
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
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