Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Lithuania

Vilnius
188
Kaunas
102
Klaipėda
28
Palanga
37
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending YOUR LABRENTIONS. The house is located in one of the most desirable Klaipeda microd…
$311,974
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT PROCEEDINGS WITH THE SHEEPING OF 6.2 WEEKS IN THE HOUSEHOLD KY, THE VILNIUS AREA! NATU…
$148,289
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Moletai, Lithuania
House
Moletai, Lithuania
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious 310,83 sq. m residential house with 46,68 a plot of land and farm buildings with …
$112,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Neveronys, Lithuania
House
Neveronys, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious 2-storey house with a 15-inch plot in Neveronys - an opportunity to install a hou…
$135,943
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 403 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale, a spacious fully equipped individual house with 25 A plot, inner pool, sauna and s…
$532,812
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
A three -room cottage for sale in a small quarter of private cottages with a heated pool wit…
$255,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Staniunai, Lithuania
House
Staniunai, Lithuania
Area 432 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF THE HOUSEHOLD ROLLING G., STANDARDS, COME WITH THE SPACE OF THE FAMILY. HOUSEHOLD CO…
$249,159
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
$872,484
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house with a plot of 9 ares with 238,59 sq.m. This house was renovated in 2019, s…
$284,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 449 m²
Number of floors 3
A spacious house with own recreation area for sale! The house is ideally suited for your co…
$551,477
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Slienava, Lithuania
House
Slienava, Lithuania
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 1
SALES NEW, FULLY INSTALLATED HOUSEHOLD WITH SHOUTH BASEIN IN SLAUGHTER. SPREADS EXCLUDED SKY…
$319,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 2
An exclusive offer for those looking for resort tranquility just outside the city: A house i…
$936,767
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių

Property types in Lithuania

cottages
duplexes

Properties features in Lithuania

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go