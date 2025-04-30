Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Lithuania

Vilnius
188
Kaunas
102
Klaipėda
28
Palanga
37
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
286 properties total found
House in Backininkai, Lithuania
House
Backininkai, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale with 30 bar plot in Bachkinkai, Švenčionių r. sav. House is sold with all far…
$39,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale fully equipped 111.50 m² cottage, 4 rooms, with land plot 1 AR !!! It is possible t…
$227,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale brick house with a farm building in a quiet location Lyra G., Naudvaris K., Kelmė R…
$136,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Dukstas, Lithuania
House
Dukstas, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
A stone residential house of 134 sq.m. in Dūkšto town, in Ignalina district. The plot area i…
$47,879
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
A GRAW SALE OF A INDIVIDUAL HOUSEHOLD WITH FANTASTIC GUIDE TO CANDIE AND NERES! A great offe…
$376,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
This spacious and high-quality (built for yourself) two-storey house, ideal for family, is w…
$443,460
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is sold in a closed and secure residential block. Comfortable house with 3 bedroom…
$336,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is sold in a prestigious place - in the vicinity of the Aleksotas bridge and the f…
$171,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 2
A quality wooden house with a guest house for sale 45 km away from Kaunas. The homestead own…
$108,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE YAUKUS, KIKALIS NAM 4! This is the ideal solution for those who are looking for comfort…
$427,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Keidziai, Lithuania
House
Keidziai, Lithuania
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Near Yashiūnai, the village of Kaydai is sold a residential house with a food store and a ba…
$166,440
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Telsiai, Lithuania
House
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
"GET MIESELE" DONELIETIS G. PARYDAMAS SPACE NAM. DIFFERENT HOUSEHOLD, ORDER SPACE AND ROAD?…
$108,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD - COMFORT, QUALITY AND INDIVIDUAL VIEW Imaging The tourist street sells a…
$297,540
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold the two GRAW HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD KAUUNE, KALNIET MICRORAJONE. LAUGHTER HOUSEHOLD 6,72 Y…
$227,868
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kacergine, Lithuania
House
Kacergine, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
128.97 sq. M. M. part of the house and 10.31 a land plot in Kačerginė, Kaunas R.! House in a…
$133,954
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE YOUCHES, LIGHT AND SPREADS BUILDING IN HONEY! .........................................…
$426,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious and cozy house with a picturesque panorama for sale A well -sophisticated edge of…
$478,335
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
Fresh air, bird chirping, peace - can become your daily routine! A brick building with a lar…
$86,989
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 676 m²
Number of floors 2
In the prestigious Kaunas district, Freda, a house with a 26 -acre plot is sold! Functionall…
$815,529
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
NEAR DRUSKININKAI, HOUSE FOR SALE WITH A BATH NEAR THE LAKE SHORE! _________________________…
$139,880
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE 4-ROOM HOUSE ON TYLOS STREET, ROKIŠKY! Built in 1967, quiet environment and perfec…
$51,808
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern and high -quality spacious semi -detached house with garage and terrace in Freda, Kau…
$319,376
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending YOUR LABRENTIONS. The house is located in one of the most desirable Klaipeda microd…
$311,974
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a residential house in Šiauliai, Medding district, quiet Skroblų G., great access, …
$69,572
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Two -storey 184 sq.m dwelling house with a 12 -acre plot Oak, Bezdonys eldership, Vilnius di…
$242,886
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
ORGANISED SODO HOUSEHOLD NETOLI THE ENTER! .................................................…
$59,316
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
House
Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
$416,852
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
THE NEW HOUSEHOLD PROJECTS WITH THE ERDUS NETWORKS (6a) ARE INTENDED FOR YOUTH FAMILY FAMILY…
$256,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kalviskes, Lithuania
House
Kalviskes, Lithuania
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
Exceptional offer for those who value a safe neighborhood, developed infrastructure and a qu…
$79,268
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Grikieniai, Lithuania
House
Grikieniai, Lithuania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale fully equipped individual dwelling house in Grikiene! _____________________________…
$321,690
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių

Property types in Lithuania

cottages
duplexes

Properties features in Lithuania

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go