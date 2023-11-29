UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Alytus County
Houses
Houses for sale in Alytus County, Lithuania
House
Clear all
56 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
House with Furnace heating
Varena, Lithuania
68 m²
1
€20,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
48 m²
1
€17,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating
Strielciai, Lithuania
213 m²
1
A cozy 213.19 sqm for sale in a wonderful natural neighborhood near the Vaisupio forest. m, …
€152,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House
Alytus, Lithuania
119 m²
1
€147,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kolonistai, Lithuania
139 m²
1
CLAUS MEA HOUSE INDICATED INSURNED IN THE SIMNO LAW! COLONIST KURME (SIMNO SEN.) NEBRANGE…
€13,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road
Daugai, Lithuania
160 m²
2
EXCLUSIVE OBJECTIVE ANT HIGH ECJER CRANTO This place is for you if you dream of implementing…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Local electricity
Strielciai, Lithuania
43 m²
1
€34,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with central heating
Alytus, Lithuania
72 m²
1
It is a rare opportunity to buy great real estate in the heart of Alytaus. The 5-acre plot o…
€43,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Druskininkai, Lithuania
327 m²
3
€269,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
133 m²
2
SELLED YOU AND FULL IN THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS IN THE FACE OF THE CITY A rational house for …
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with garage, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
150 m²
1
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL IN DRUSKINES CURORTE, SENAMESTIVE! SELLING THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH MAN…
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Alytus, Lithuania
148 m²
2
Start a new stage of life with this modern house, built in 2019. and designed to all modern …
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House
Alytus, Lithuania
558 m²
2
IN THE PRESIDENT'S FLEASE IN THE CITY PLACE, IS SELECTED OR EXCHANGE OF THE ERDUS FAMILYMENT…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with garage, with With furniture
Senoji Varena, Lithuania
48 m²
1
PART 1/2 OF THE MERKAL CITY CENTRE TILTO BATCH IS SELLED IN HOME, WITH DARTON 1/2 OF THE LAN…
€42,999
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage
Vilguciai, Lithuania
382 m²
2
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
70 m²
1
€37,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Norageliai, Lithuania
219 m²
2
A spacious two-storey residential house for sale near the largest and most famous lake in So…
€56,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with internet, with Furnace heating
Kaukai I, Lithuania
76 m²
1
€30,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Tolkunai, Lithuania
163 m²
2
House for sale with 25.65 a. plot in the district of Varėna. ============ TAG1>>> ADVANTAG…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Alytus, Lithuania
79 m²
2
€36,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with paved road, with alarm system
Kurnenai, Lithuania
195 m²
1
€169,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road
Norunai, Lithuania
37 m²
1
A 7.72-hectare plot with a pond, a cottage, a private forest and a fasting stream through th…
€89,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with central heating
Druskininkai, Lithuania
150 m²
2
COUNTRY DRUSKINES, SELLED HOUSE WITH PURTIMI DO NOT HAVE THE LAW CRANTS! ___________________…
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Nemunaitis, Lithuania
79 m²
1
On the picturesque shores of Nemuno Vingio, a one-storey house is a real find for lovers of …
€191,999
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road
Druskininkai, Lithuania
113 m²
1
Home estate with the foundations of the house and the overlap next to the Ratnyčėlė stream …
€35,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating
Jaskonys, Lithuania
70 m²
1
A great one with a beautiful location surrounded by forests and nearby Druskers is an ideal …
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road
Alove, Lithuania
80 m²
1
An individual house for sale right next to Alytaus. Individual one-storey house with a large…
€112,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
77 m²
1
Cell house/ sight in the heart of the city GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 87000 euros Add…
€87,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with swimming pool, with garage, with paved road
Naujokai, Lithuania
271 m²
2
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE MICCLEANTS, SOURCE OLYTAIN CITY LIMITS A bright, cozy house with a spaci…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Ilgai, Lithuania
181 m²
2
SODY WITH A LOT OF WATER FOR THE ELECTION OF THE ELECTION OF THE TELLANTS, LONG MARKETS. ALY…
€64,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Alytus County, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL