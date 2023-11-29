Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Alytus County, Lithuania

House with Furnace heating in Varena, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Varena, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
€20,000
House with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
€17,000
House with Furnace heating in Strielciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Strielciai, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy 213.19 sqm for sale in a wonderful natural neighborhood near the Vaisupio forest. m, …
€152,000
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
€147,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kolonistai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kolonistai, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
CLAUS MEA HOUSE INDICATED INSURNED IN THE SIMNO LAW! COLONIST KURME (SIMNO SEN.) NEBRANGE…
€13,000
House with paved road in Daugai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Daugai, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE OBJECTIVE ANT HIGH ECJER CRANTO This place is for you if you dream of implementing…
€285,000
House with Local electricity in Strielciai, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Strielciai, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
€34,000
House with central heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with central heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
It is a rare opportunity to buy great real estate in the heart of Alytaus. The 5-acre plot o…
€43,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 3
€269,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED YOU AND FULL IN THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS IN THE FACE OF THE CITY A rational house for …
€165,000
House with balcony, with garage, with With furniture in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with With furniture
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL IN DRUSKINES CURORTE, SENAMESTIVE! SELLING THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH MAN…
€135,000
House with garage, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Alytus, Lithuania
House with garage, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Start a new stage of life with this modern house, built in 2019. and designed to all modern …
€150,000
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 558 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE PRESIDENT'S FLEASE IN THE CITY PLACE, IS SELECTED OR EXCHANGE OF THE ERDUS FAMILYMENT…
€165,000
House with balcony, with garage, with With furniture in Senoji Varena, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with With furniture
Senoji Varena, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
PART 1/2 OF THE MERKAL CITY CENTRE TILTO BATCH IS SELLED IN HOME, WITH DARTON 1/2 OF THE LAN…
€42,999
House with garage in Vilguciai, Lithuania
House with garage
Vilguciai, Lithuania
Area 382 m²
Number of floors 2
€500,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
€37,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Norageliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Norageliai, Lithuania
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious two-storey residential house for sale near the largest and most famous lake in So…
€56,000
House with paved road, with internet, with Furnace heating in Kaukai I, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with Furnace heating
Kaukai I, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
€30,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Tolkunai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Tolkunai, Lithuania
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale with 25.65 a. plot in the district of Varėna. ============ TAG1>>> ADVANTAG…
€150,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Alytus, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
€36,500
House with garage, with paved road, with alarm system in Kurnenai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with alarm system
Kurnenai, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
€169,000
House with paved road in Norunai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Norunai, Lithuania
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 1
A 7.72-hectare plot with a pond, a cottage, a private forest and a fasting stream through th…
€89,000
House with garage, with central heating in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
COUNTRY DRUSKINES, SELLED HOUSE WITH PURTIMI DO NOT HAVE THE LAW CRANTS! ___________________…
€135,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Nemunaitis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Nemunaitis, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
On the picturesque shores of Nemuno Vingio, a one-storey house is a real find for lovers of …
€191,999
House with paved road in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
Home estate with the foundations of the house and the overlap next to the Ratnyčėlė stream …
€35,500
House with Furnace heating in Jaskonys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jaskonys, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
A great one with a beautiful location surrounded by forests and nearby Druskers is an ideal …
€45,000
House with paved road in Alove, Lithuania
House with paved road
Alove, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
An individual house for sale right next to Alytaus. Individual one-storey house with a large…
€112,500
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Cell house/ sight in the heart of the city GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 87000 euros Add…
€87,000
House with swimming pool, with garage, with paved road in Naujokai, Lithuania
House with swimming pool, with garage, with paved road
Naujokai, Lithuania
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE MICCLEANTS, SOURCE OLYTAIN CITY LIMITS A bright, cozy house with a spaci…
€420,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Ilgai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Ilgai, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
SODY WITH A LOT OF WATER FOR THE ELECTION OF THE ELECTION OF THE TELLANTS, LONG MARKETS. ALY…
€64,900
