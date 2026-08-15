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Houses for sale in Lentvaris, Lithuania

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4 properties total found
House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
SPACE FAMILY HOUSE WITH LIQUID 15,1 A AND COMPLETE USE OF ANTRAMUS GROWTH Looking for a home…
$255,293
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House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
3-room parts with 7 ares of land, exclusive and strategically very convenient place of Lentv…
$202,180
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House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
A promising homestead plot for sale with a building permit issued, infrastructure tax paid, …
$104,116
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House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE SURPRISE PLACE - IN THE HISTORICAL CITY OF TRACKS, LAKE AND NATURE APSUPT, THE LUKA L…
$1,71M
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