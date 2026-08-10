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Houses for sale in Kaunas County, Lithuania

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Kaunas
91
Prienai
11
Kedainiai
11
Garliava
5
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247 properties total found
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
FULLY INSTALLED, NEW RENOVED HOUSE FOR SALE IN GREEN. OWN 6 A. SCLYPAS IN THE CITY OF THE BO…
$915,850
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House in Kreslynai, Lithuania
House
Kreslynai, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
The cottage is sold with a beautiful view of the river Neris. Cottage with a plot and a dire…
$275,542
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House in Dubravai, Lithuania
House
Dubravai, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy garden house with sauna in enclosed area - Dubrav, Kaunas district Looking for a place…
$61,124
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A COZY HOUSE FOR SALE IN A PICTURESQUE LOCATION, SURROUNDED BY NATURE - KAISHIADORIS, TUJų S…
$310,548
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF NAMAS KAUNE, SENIAVOS PL: 46 - WHOLESALE POTENTIAL 93,21 sq. m residential house is…
$232,282
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House in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
SENT SKILL WITH THE HOUSEHOLD FOR GROWTH LOADER CITIZENS, GEDIMATIN G. ALL MIDSO COMMUNICATI…
$37,098
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 3
SALE OF BLOCATED HOUSEHOLD IN FREdie. NAM SPACE, NORMAL INSTALLATION. FAMILY FAMILY. IS A GU…
$331,445
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
All the latest Capital real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. You are w…
$409,234
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House in Islauzas, Lithuania
House
Islauzas, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Property for sale in Išlakre - a great place for your future home! ✔️ Location: Išlažas, Ka…
$59,455
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House in Kruvandai, Lithuania
House
Kruvandai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for a place where you can build your dream house around nature? This cozy homestead …
$63,762
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE MODERNUS, COMPLETED WITH A TWO-PLANT HAD CAUNE, CARCLES G. Looking for a modern, econom…
$304,536
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
A + + class, spacious house in Kaunas city, new home block! 5 rooms are currently planned, …
$346,707
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
FRESH AIR, BIRDS CHIRPING, PEACE - CAN BECOME YOUR DAILY LIFE! BRICK HOUSE WITH LARGE YARD A…
$93,218
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House in Pypliai, Lithuania
House
Pypliai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
PARKYDAM CONSTRUCTION OF A + + NAMAS KAUNO R., PYP KI, JONINiai G., 2025 (INSTALLATION ~ 95%…
$276,556
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD IN RAW, CAUNE Looking for a home in one of Kaunas's most prestigious dist…
$170,346
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending a LIVE HOUSEHOLD WITH THE ERDUS 15.45 WARS LIGHTING, THE CANE. HOUSEHOLD FITTED AND …
$347,750
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
The NaANO MIESTE, LIVE HOUSEHOLD, SALES HOUSEHOLDS WITH GUARANTEE AND FARM BUILDINGS. The fa…
$161,529
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD INSURINGOS g. 54, VILIJAMPOLE, KAUNE Looking for comfortable and well-ord…
$113,612
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
A beloved, especially neat and tasty one-storey cottage, which combines comfort, functionali…
$262,981
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House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking home in a great place? We have a proposal for you! In the center of the city of Prie…
$62,882
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House in Teleiciai, Lithuania
House
Teleiciai, Lithuania
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE PRABAGUS NAMAS, PUKIA LOCACIA! YOUR HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD ENVIRONMENT!!! DVI THERASES, LI…
$576,648
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House in Piliuona, Lithuania
House
Piliuona, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
Garden house "Pramprojektas," Piliuonos k., Valio g. 46 Basic information: • Plot - 12 a • …
$85,648
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House in Patranys, Lithuania
House
Patranys, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential, wooden house with a spacious area of 39 ares and buildings of a well-standing…
$100,859
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT HOUSEHOLD WITH FARM BUILDINGS ON THE BASIS OF THE KEY BOARD, INFORMATION: Total area…
$52,300
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House in Garliava, Lithuania
House
Garliava, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
SLAUGHTER WITH HOUSEHOLD GASTRO - PUKI PLACE FOR NEW START A 71,49 sq. m brick house with 7…
$81,469
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House in Gervenupis, Lithuania
House
Gervenupis, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
YOUR YOUR, ECONOMIC, NEW CONSTRUCTION HOUSEHOLD GOOD K.! A great, quiet place for sale is a…
$118,071
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House in Zacisius, Lithuania
House
Zacisius, Lithuania
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 1
The garden is sold in the village of Zacucius. I'm asking you to see it! Benefits: • Neat, …
$55,987
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House in Zasliai, Lithuania
House
Zasliai, Lithuania
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending a PART OF THE HOUSEHOLD! PRICES ONLY 47000 Eur The parts of the house are sold in …
$54,487
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
SENT SPACE 3 HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD WITH 2 WARRANTS AND LOCATION 8.69 A AT ONE OF THE BEST PLAC…
$382,821
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OR MAJOR OF LONG-TERM RENDER (NOT LESS 12 MONTHS) IN THE SUBLOCATED HOUSEHOLD KAUNE, IN…
$267,799
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